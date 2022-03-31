Henryetta man gets life for sword attack that killed his father

A 27-year-old Henryetta man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his father with a samurai sword in 2019.

A federal jury in a two-day trial found Diamond Levi Britt guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said Thursday.

Britt told his family on at least two occasions that he planned to kill his father, according to federal prosecutors, who said police found Britt walking along a roadway carrying a sword after the slaying.

When taken into custody, Britt reportedly made numerous statements indicating that he had wanted to kill his father.

Federal prosecutors said they presented evidence that Britt attacked his father with premeditation. The injuries included a partially severed arm, multiple head wounds and a transected quadriceps tendon. Gary Britt died nine days after the attack.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Diamond Britt to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors handled the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

“A life sentence is fit punishment,” U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said in a news release. “The defendant viciously murdered his father with a samurai sword. His acts were almost unthinkable.”

He said his “heart goes out” to the family of Gary Britt.

“Prosecuting violent crime in Indian Country like this continues to be of paramount importance to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” Wilson said.

The case involved an investigation by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Henryetta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

