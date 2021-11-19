Haskell man who held child, elderly man at gunpoint and stole fire department vehicles was tracked by ankle monitor

A federal jury found a Haskell man guilty of nine criminal counts last week after prosecutors pointed out his court-ordered ankle monitor tracked the man's moves at every crime scene.
Aaron Isaiah Johnson, 33, committed the first robbery in the case on Jan. 11, 2018, while wearing a court-ordered, GPS-equipped ankle bracelet that was a condition of his pretrial bond release in a home invasion case earlier that same day.
Johnson and two co-conspirators forced their way into a Porter home where they blind-folded, tied up and robbed a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma reported.
Similarly on Dec. 18, 2018, Johnson and a co-conspirator forced their way inside a Haskell home, assaulting an 82-year-old man with a rifle and robbing him at gunpoint, according to a news release.
In the months following, Johnson burglarized Red Bird's fire station and the Liberty Fire Station in Mounds, stealing three fire department emergency vehicles, the release states.
At the culmination of a week-long trial, the jury found Johnson guilty of two counts of robbery in Indian Country, two counts of use, carry and brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, two counts of second-degree burglary in Indian country, kidnapping in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and conspiracy to commit robbery in Indian Country.
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigated the case as well as the FBI.
Johnson faces up to life imprisonment at his sentencing, which will be scheduled following the completion of a presentence report, the release states.
Johnson was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals.