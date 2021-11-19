Haskell man who held child, elderly man at gunpoint and stole fire department vehicles was tracked by ankle monitor

A federal jury found a Haskell man guilty of nine criminal counts last week after prosecutors pointed out his court-ordered ankle monitor tracked the man's moves at every crime scene.

Aaron Isaiah Johnson, 33, committed the first robbery in the case on Jan. 11, 2018, while wearing a court-ordered, GPS-equipped ankle bracelet that was a condition of his pretrial bond release in a home invasion case earlier that same day.

Johnson and two co-conspirators forced their way into a Porter home where they blind-folded, tied up and robbed a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma reported.

Similarly on Dec. 18, 2018, Johnson and a co-conspirator forced their way inside a Haskell home, assaulting an 82-year-old man with a rifle and robbing him at gunpoint, according to a news release.

In the months following, Johnson burglarized Red Bird's fire station and the Liberty Fire Station in Mounds, stealing three fire department emergency vehicles, the release states.