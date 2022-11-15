 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gunman in Ada pastor's murder gets life in prison to end sordid swinger case

  • Updated
  • 0

ADA — The secret swingers — a beloved Baptist pastor and his wife — met the stranger from the Craigslist ad at the Super 8 hotel in Moore for sex on Jan. 16, 2021.

Click here to read the full story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert