Grove man pleads guilty to a 2019 Delaware County homicide

One out of three family members charged with murdering a man and shooting a woman in Delaware County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Cody Dwayne Buzzard, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country and to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The other two men charged in the case are Buzzard's brother, Dakota Chase Buzzard, 20, and their father, James William Buzzard, 49. A federal grand jury had indicted the three, all from Grove, on first-degree murder charges in March.

Jerry Tapp, 48, was fatally shot in his front yard near Jay on Aug. 1, 2019. Tarp's girlfriend was shot in an arm after she opened the door to check on the noise she had heard outside, the release says.

Dakota Buzzard was located that same day by McDonald County, Missouri, sheriff's deputies as he was driving a white Nissan Altima that matched the description of one related to the Oklahoma homicide, according to the release. McDonald County is just east of Delaware County, where the crimes occurred.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents later found four .22-caliber bullet casings inside the vehicle and a .22-caliber rifle and bullets behind some drywall in another person’s residence, where authorities allege they were hidden for the Buzzards. Investigators matched shell casings from the scene to the gun found behind the drywall, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Using a search warrant to obtain Cody Buzzard's Facebook records, investigators found that on the day before the shooting he had made inquiries using Facebook about getting a vehicle and a gun, indicating that he “had business to tend to” and was going to “take care of a problem,” according to the release.

Dakota Buzzard stated that he, his father and his brother drove toward Tapp’s residence and waited for him to return from work, prosecutors said in the release.

Prosecutors allege that James Buzzard told his sons to retrieve the loaded .22-caliber rifle from the trunk of the car. Dakota Buzzard told investigators that once Tapp drove by, the three men followed him to his home. After Tapp stepped out of his vehicle, prosecutors allege in the release, "the Buzzards aided and abetted one another to shoot and kill Tapp and then shoot his girlfriend."

Their cases are being prosecuted in federal court because the crimes occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation and the Buzzards are citizens of the Cherokee Nation.

