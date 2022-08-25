OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time, Gov. Kevin Stitt has refused to grant clemency to a death-row inmate.
Governor rejects clemency for death-row inmate with execution set for Thursday
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
Steven Morales, who resigned from the independent nonprofit, faces charges that he knowingly provided a "forged or false" document while trying to obtain a Purple Heart tag.
James Coddington is the first of 25 inmates scheduled for execution after a federal judge rejected their complaints about a sedative used in the lethal-injection process.