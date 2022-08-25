 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Governor rejects clemency for death-row inmate with execution set for Thursday

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time, Gov. Kevin Stitt has refused to grant clemency to a death-row inmate.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

082522-tul-nws-coddington-james

Coddington

 Uncredited - hogp, Oklahoma Department of Corrections
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert