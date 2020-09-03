 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl arrested, homicide charges pending after woman found shot dead in Fairland, OSBI says
top story

Girl arrested, homicide charges pending after woman found shot dead in Fairland, OSBI says

Only $5 for 5 months

A juvenile girl was identified as the suspect and taken into custody after a woman was killed in Fairland on Wednesday, but the investigation remains "open and ongoing," according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office asked for the OSBI's assistance in investigating the death of Alicia Williams, 50, in a home off U.S. 60 in Fairland on Wednesday afternoon. Williams had been shot, the OSBI reported.

Charges against the suspect, whose name, age and relationship to Williams were not disclosed, reportedly had not been filed Thursday. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News