Girl arrested, homicide charges pending after woman found shot dead in Fairland, OSBI says

A juvenile girl was identified as the suspect and taken into custody after a woman was killed in Fairland on Wednesday, but the investigation remains "open and ongoing," according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office asked for the OSBI's assistance in investigating the death of Alicia Williams, 50, in a home off U.S. 60 in Fairland on Wednesday afternoon. Williams had been shot, the OSBI reported.
Charges against the suspect, whose name, age and relationship to Williams were not disclosed, reportedly had not been filed Thursday.
