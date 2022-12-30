 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fugitive sought by Oklahoma Department of Corrections after walkaway from McAlester facility

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is seeking help finding a fugitive who reportedly left the McAlester facility in which he was housed on Thursday night.

Shelby Goodnight, 32

Goodnight

Shelby Goodnight, 32, has multiple convictions on burglary charges and larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, as well as eluding officers. He walked away from his housing unit at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center at 10:12 p.m., according to a news release. Search efforts have included local police; those who have seen Goodnight or know of his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.

He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with low-cut, brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

People are also reading…

 

Video: What's to blame for record traffic deaths?

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican congressman-elect George Santos faces investigation by Long Island prosecutors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert