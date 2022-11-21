 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four found dead after Kingfisher deputies respond to hostage situation, OSBI says

State authorities are assisting in the investigation into a quadruple homicide that was discovered after Kingfisher County deputies responded to a hostage situation near Hennessey late Sunday.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after four people were found dead at a location on North 2760 Road. A fifth person at the scene was hospitalized, the OSBI said in a news release.

"At this point, there is no suspect information available," the release states.

Hennessey is about 120 miles west of Tulsa.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the state's new Comprehensive Crisis Line is now available by calling 988. The line is staffed around-the-clock by mental health professionals.

