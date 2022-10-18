Fort Gibson man who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced

A Fort Gibson man who said he lost his job and his wife following his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol has now been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge ordered Jerry Ryals, 28, on Tuesday to serve nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Ryals pleaded guilty May 6 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after a grand jury named him in a superseding indictment that charged him with felony civil disorder.

Ryals initially was named in a five-count indictment that charged him with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors dismissed the original five counts at Ryals’ sentencing.

Hi co-defendant, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., faces four of the five original charges. Griffith's case is still pending.

Ryals admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol three times. The first time he entered the building, he remained inside for 10 to 15 minutes and then went outside when directed to do so by police, according to his "statement of offense" court filing. The second time he entered, he and others were quickly pushed out by police. The third time he entered, according to the document, he remained inside for about 30 minutes, walking through multiple floors and entering the Rotunda and the Crypt.

Ryals, Griffith and an unnamed person returned to their vehicle about 6:30 p.m. that day before returning to their hotel room in Virginia and driving back to Oklahoma the next day, the statement says.

In a sentencing memorandum filed on his behalf, Ryals requests a term of two years' probation rather than a prison term.

In support of the request, Ryals notes that he had no agenda other than to participate in a peaceful protest when he attended the “Stop the Steal Rally,” whose speaker list included then-President Donald Trump.

Ryals, according to the Sept. 30-dated memo, has lost his job and is estranged from his wife, while he continues to pursue an electrician’s license.

“Mr. Ryals lost his wife, his job and is now a convicted felon,” according to his sentencing memo. “Due to the massive publicity and historic nature of the January 6 riot, most people in his community know of his offense, and many have shunned him because of it.”

The memo goes on to say that Ryals, an avid hunter, will now be unable to possess a gun due to his felony status.

“Like many others, Mr. Ryals was swept up in the momentum of an angry mob, many of whom believed they were acting patriotically by protesting a corrupted presidential election,” the memo states. “While Mr. Ryals, at the time, may have believed he was on the side of God and Country, hindsight has since disabused him of that notion.”

Described by one family friend as a “gentle giant,” according to his sentencing memo, Ryals' language was less-than-gentle when he filmed a video of himself before entering the U.S. Capitol.

“We definitely have enough people to overthrow this b----,” Ryals said, according to a filing by the government. “They don’t stand a f------ chance. We got the f------ doors open up there I guess. We are working our way in slowly but surely.”

Featured video: Jan. 6 panel focuses on Trump's 'staggering betrayal'