Former Vinita pastor charged in federal court on sexual abuse allegations

A former Vinita pastor was indicted in federal court this week on allegations that he sexually abused five children whose ages ranged from 7 to 16 years old over the course of 16 years, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Wednesday.

Roy Edward Williams, 63, who pastored Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita during that time period — from around November 2002 to December 2018 — was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact of a minor between 12 and 16 years old in Indian Country and possession of child pornography, court documents show.

Williams is also charged tribally, according to a news release. He was originally charged in Craig County District Court before those charges were dropped on jurisdictional grounds, since Williams is a Cherokee citizen and the crimes are alleged to have occurred within the Cherokee reservation.

According to the news release, Williams also is accused of taking sexually explicit photographs of several of the victims, attempting to bribe several victims immediately following the sexual abuse and threatening several victims in an effort to stop them from reporting the abuse.