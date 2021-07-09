Former Stillwater junior high teacher pleads guilty to 'sexting' with a minor, sentenced to five years in prison

A second charge was filed against Morejon, this one for forcible oral sodomy against another victim, but Vincent said the charge was dismissed because the victim "no longer wanted to cooperate" with the prosecution.

Austin Thomas said that victim, who is now an adult, was advised that the refiling of charges could be considered at any time before the statute of limitations runs out, which she said would be 12 years after the victim disclosed the allegation to police.

At the time, Morejon was employed as a junior high teacher by Stillwater Public Schools, Austin Thomas said, and his felony conviction will be reported to the State Department of Education.

Morejon was known for his role in the 2018 statewide teacher walkout. During the rally, he was in his third year of teaching U.S. history at Stillwater Junior High School and coaching junior varsity baseball. He was removed in 2020 as an administrator of the Facebook group that he founded to help propel the walkout.

