Former Stillwater junior high teacher pleads guilty to 'sexting' with a minor, sentenced to five years in prison

A former Stillwater junior high teacher has been convicted of sexually communicating with a minor through technology, Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas announced Friday.
Alberto Morejon pleaded guilty to the crime, commonly known as "sexting," and received a 10-year split sentence, with five years to be served in prison and five years on probation. Morejon will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
According to an affidavit filed at the beginning of the prosecution, Morejon began sending messages to the victim in 2018.
“Crimes against children happen all too often and, unfortunately, the offenses are frequently committed by persons who stand in a position of trust with the victim," Austin Thomas said. "In this case, Morejon used his relationship with and knowledge of this victim from their student/teacher relationship to establish this illegal relationship.”
Debbie Vincent, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, said she read a statement from the victim at Friday's hearing.
The victim said Morejon took away her joy at school and that she had to finish her senior year of high school online because other students started treating her differently, Vincent said.
A second charge was filed against Morejon, this one for forcible oral sodomy against another victim, but Vincent said the charge was dismissed because the victim "no longer wanted to cooperate" with the prosecution.
Austin Thomas said that victim, who is now an adult, was advised that the refiling of charges could be considered at any time before the statute of limitations runs out, which she said would be 12 years after the victim disclosed the allegation to police.
At the time, Morejon was employed as a junior high teacher by Stillwater Public Schools, Austin Thomas said, and his felony conviction will be reported to the State Department of Education.
Morejon was known for his role in the 2018 statewide teacher walkout. During the rally, he was in his third year of teaching U.S. history at Stillwater Junior High School and coaching junior varsity baseball. He was removed in 2020 as an administrator of the Facebook group that he founded to help propel the walkout.