Former state narcotics agent admits falsifying search warrants

A former Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agent will receive probation after admitting to falsifying two search warrants if a plea agreement is accepted.

Tommy McGlasson, 37, of Vinita pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to submitting falsified search warrants to Facebook while he was an OBN agent in September 2020, according to court records.

“That is, I used my position and authority as a law enforcement officer with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to willfully and intentionally deprive” two individuals (identified only by their initials) “of the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure as protected by our Constitution and laws of the United States,” McGlasson wrote in his plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement still would require judicial approval.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma charged McGlasson on Jan. 19 with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The misdemeanor carried a maximum penalty of one year of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $100,000.

McGlasson worked for OBN from Sept. 20, 2018, to Sept. 22, 2020, when he was given the choice of resigning or being terminated, an agency spokesman said.

Prosecutors and McGlasson agreed to the stipulated sentence after considering various factors, including the strength of the evidence, judicial economy, the interests of justice and his acceptance of responsibility, according to the plea agreement.

McGlasson is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.

