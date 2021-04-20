Former Quapaw officials face embezzlement and conspiracy charges alleging misuse of tribal funds

Following a 10-month investigation and a forensic audit, two former Quapaw Nation officials will face criminal charges alleging that they used tribal funds to pay for private jets, spa treatments and other extravagant personal expenses, the tribe confirmed Monday.
Former Quapaw Nation Chairman John Berrey faces 11 criminal counts in tribal court, while former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves faces seven counts, including embezzlement and conspiracy.
Meanwhile, the Quapaw Nation has also filed a $7 million civil lawsuit against Berrey, Smiley-Reeves and seven other individuals who are accused of various levels of involvement in a scheme to give each other salary increases and bonuses totaling millions of dollars.
The group is alleged to have tried to conceal the misuse of funds “by either omitting information from official meeting minutes or keeping information in official tribal records intentionally vague,” the tribe said.
A statement from Berrey described the allegations as “a scorched earth campaign of grievances and false accusations.”
“It’s all made up,” Berrey said, “and it is strictly political. It shouldn’t even be aired out in the general news media like they’re doing. It just hurts the tribal members.”
He vowed to prove the charges wrong in court and to run for the vice chairman seat in July “so I can begin to bring our people together again and heal the Quapaw Nation.”
Initiated by the Quapaw Nation Gaming Authority last June, the investigation allegedly uncovered more than $100,000 of tribal funds for private air travel and more than $100,000 on concert tickets and sporting events, including Kansas City Chiefs games.
The investigation also allegedly uncovered more than $100,000 in free meals and alcohol for parties in suites at the tribe’s Downstream Casino Resort, tucked into the extreme northeast corner of the state 100 miles from Tulsa.
“While I’m saddened at the depths of criminality discovered, the Quapaw Nation is a nation of laws, and no one is above them,” said the current Quapaw Nation chairman, Joseph Tali Byrd, who came into office in July. “For too long, the defendants treated the Quapaw Nation and its assets as a personal bank account and playground.”
Each criminal count could be punishable by as much as three years in prison and a $15,000 fine, while some counts could be punishable by the temporary suspension of tribal benefits or even permanent banishment from Quapaw Indian Country, officials said.
Defendants in the civil lawsuit include George McWatters and Marilyn Rogers, both former members of the Quapaw Nation Business Committee; Jack Brill, former legal counsel for the Quapaw Nation; Tena Smith, former executive secretary for John Berrey; Janet Cummings, former general manager of Downstream Casino Resort; and Sheri Smiley, sister of Smiley-Reeves.
The lawsuit also names the heirs of Merlin Jones Jr., former chief financial officer for Downstream Casino Resort, who died recently.