Former Quapaw officials face embezzlement and conspiracy charges alleging misuse of tribal funds

Following a 10-month investigation and a forensic audit, two former Quapaw Nation officials will face criminal charges alleging that they used tribal funds to pay for private jets, spa treatments and other extravagant personal expenses, the tribe confirmed Monday.

Former Quapaw Nation Chairman John Berrey faces 11 criminal counts in tribal court, while former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves faces seven counts, including embezzlement and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Quapaw Nation has also filed a $7 million civil lawsuit against Berrey, Smiley-Reeves and seven other individuals who are accused of various levels of involvement in a scheme to give each other salary increases and bonuses totaling millions of dollars.

The group is alleged to have tried to conceal the misuse of funds “by either omitting information from official meeting minutes or keeping information in official tribal records intentionally vague,” the tribe said.

A statement from Berrey described the allegations as “a scorched earth campaign of grievances and false accusations.”

“It’s all made up,” Berrey said, “and it is strictly political. It shouldn’t even be aired out in the general news media like they’re doing. It just hurts the tribal members.”