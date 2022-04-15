Former Kay County corrections officer convicted of facilitating white supremacist assault on Black inmates

A federal jury convicted a former supervisory corrections officer of violating the civil rights of three pretrial inmates, including by housing Black inmates where they could be attacked by white supremacist inmates, at the Kay County Detention Center in Newkirk, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma announced in a news release Friday.

The former jailer, Matthew Ware, 53, was convicted of willfully depriving two pretrial detainees of their right to be free from a corrections officer’s deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm and of willfully depriving a third pretrial detainee of the right to be free from a corrections officer’s use of excessive force.

Evidence and testimony presented at the trial revealed that Ware, while serving as lieutenant of the jail on May 18, 2017, ordered lower-ranking corrections officers to move two Black inmates, D’Angelo Wilson and Marcus Miller, to a cell row housing known white supremacists who posed a danger to the Black inmates.

Later that same day, Ware ordered the officers to unlock the jail cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacist inmates at the same time the next morning.

"When Ware’s orders were followed, the white supremacist inmates attacked Wilson and Miller, resulting in physical injury to both, including a facial laceration to Wilson that required seven stitches to close, the news release states.

Then, on Jan. 31, 2018, while Ware was serving as acting captain at the jail, he ordered lower-ranking officers to restrain another inmate, Christopher Davis, in a stretched-out position in retaliation for that inmate's having sent Ware a note criticizing how Ware ran the jail, evidence and testimony revealed.

The inmate was restrained with his left wrist on the far left side of a bench and his right wrist on the far right side of a bench for 90 minutes, resulting in physical injury, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Ware faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for each violation when he is sentenced in about three months, according to the news release.

“Criminal conduct by any corrections employee violates the public trust and unfairly tarnishes the reputation of all corrections officials who honorably perform their important work each day,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “This verdict demonstrates our continuing commitment to protect the civil rights of all Oklahomans, including those in custody."

“This high-ranking corrections official had a duty to ensure that the civil rights of pretrial detainees in his custody were not violated,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant abused his power and authority by ordering subordinate corrections officers to violate the constitutional rights of several pretrial detainees. The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold corrections officials accountable when they violate the civil rights of detainees and inmates.”