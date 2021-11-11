Five Oklahoma Republican lawmakers urge clemency for Julius Jones

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones' supporters say Christopher Jordan, the key witness against Jones, admitted to three fellow inmates at different times that he and not Jones killed Howell. Jones says he was at home with his family at the time of the shooting.

Much of the prosecution's case rested on Jordan's testimony and the discovery of the murder weapon and other evidence in Jones' house.

“If we believe, as conservatives, in law and order and the criminal justice system, then we have to make sure the system is getting it right,” Talley said in the news release. “In this case, the Pardon and Parole Board spent several hours looking at the case, during two separate hearings, and determined that it may not have. We should not execute a man in that context.”

“Paul Howell’s murder was a terrible tragedy for his family and this entire community,” said Stinson. “More than two decades later, however, I have many constituents who still have questions."

McDugle has championed the case of Richard Glossip, another Death Row inmate who even prosecutors agree did not actually kill anyone.

"Putting someone to death should be the highest bar to meet, and when there is doubt we just can't do it!" McDugle said.