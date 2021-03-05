Feds add brother, drug charges to case against Tulsa father whose children died in hot truck

The day before two of his children were found dead in a hot truck last summer, Dustin Lee Dennis’ brother texted him to make plans for the pair to get high on cocaine and play video games, according to a superseding indictment filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

“Is it good?” Dustin Dennis, 32, texted to brother Michael Scott Dennis June 12 after the latter said he had purchased some cocaine, according to the indictment.

Michael Dennis, 49, replied that the drug wasn’t bad, the indictment claims. Dustin Dennis replied that he was heading to his brother’s house, the charges claim.

The text exchange continued into the next day, June 13, according to the indictment, with Dustin Dennis texting his brother, who had just left briefly, to say he just did a couple “small lines” of the cocaine.

Police were called later June 13 to Dustin Dennis’ home after he said he found his two young children dead inside his locked truck.

Dustin Dennis now faces two additional counts of child neglect in Indian Country linked to the drug activity for a total of four counts. He also shares 12 additional counts with his brother Michael, of using a cellular phone to facilitate drug trafficking.