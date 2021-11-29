 Skip to main content
FBI investigating after body found in Bird Creek
  • Updated
A body was found in Bird Creek near Sperry on Sunday, the FBI reported. 

Frank Fisher, a public affairs officer with the FBI Oklahoma City Division, said the body of a man was found about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the creek in Tulsa County. 

Fisher said the FBI, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

The man's identity has not yet been determined, and his cause of death is pending, Fisher said. 

No further details were available.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

