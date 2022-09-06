FBI investigates triple shooting in Tahlequah, one person dead

One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple-shooting Monday in Tahlequah that reportedly involved high school students.

One person who was shot was treated at a hospital and released, and the third person reportedly was undergoing surgery on Tuesday, an FBI spokeswoman said Tuesday.

One adult and one juvenile are being detained in connection with the shootings, the spokeswoman said.

The shootings reportedly involved high school students, and Tahlequah High School officials said on the school's Facebook page that it was switching to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday "due to the tragic events."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make further decisions for the rest of the week as the situation warrants," the school said in the post.