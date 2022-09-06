 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FBI investigates triple shooting in Tahlequah, one person dead

  • Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple-shooting Monday in Tahlequah that reportedly involved high school students.

One person who was shot was treated at a hospital and released, and the third person reportedly was undergoing surgery on Tuesday, an FBI spokeswoman said Tuesday.

One adult and one juvenile are being detained in connection with the shootings, the spokeswoman said.

The shootings reportedly involved high school students, and Tahlequah High School officials said on the school's Facebook page that it was switching to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday "due to the tragic events."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make further decisions for the rest of the week as the situation warrants," the school said in the post.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

