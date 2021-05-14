Fatal stabbing investigated in Beggs

BEGGS — Federal, tribal and state authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that was reported in Beggs on Thursday.

The homicide occurred at a house near Main Street and Isparhecher Avenue.

Officers or agents from the Muscogee Lighthorse Police Department, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were at the scene on Thursday evening, but no information was released.

A spokesman for the Muscogee Nation said information would have to come from the FBI, but the only information the federal agency would release Friday was that it is investigating a stabbing.