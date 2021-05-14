 Skip to main content
Fatal stabbing investigated in Beggs
Fatal stabbing investigated in Beggs

  • Updated
Beggs Homicide

People gather Thursday evening near the police tape cordoning off the crime scene where a person was fatally stabbed in Beggs.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

BEGGS — Federal, tribal and state authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that was reported in Beggs on Thursday.

The homicide occurred at a house near Main Street and Isparhecher Avenue.

Officers or agents from the Muscogee Lighthorse Police Department, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were at the scene on Thursday evening, but no information was released.

A spokesman for the Muscogee Nation said information would have to come from the FBI, but the only information the federal agency would release Friday was that it is investigating a stabbing.

