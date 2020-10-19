 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting of 19-year-old tribal member in Muskogee prompts federal investigation

A fatal shooting in Muskogee prompted police to contact the FBI for a homicide investigation in Indian Country.

Bradley Dillon, 19, was shot in a front yard in the 400 block of West Augusta Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday. He was transported to Saint Francis Muskogee, where he was later pronounced dead, the Muskogee Police Department announced in a press release.

Dillon reportedly is a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe, police said. After the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision earlier this year, prosecution of major crimes involving tribal members in Indian Country now falls to federal court.

According to the news release, the FBI took over the investigation into Dillon’s murder.

