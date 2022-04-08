Executed inmate's brother part of Irish Mob prison drug operation takedown

A recently executed inmate’s brother has been federally sentenced for leading a drug operation from his own prison cell.
David Postelle, 39, is already serving four life sentences in state prison in connection with the same four murders for which his brother was executed. He has been in the maximum-security Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester since 2008.
In the federal case, a judge handed Postelle an additional life sentence, this one in federal prison for distributing or assisting in the distribution of over 270 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Postelle was the leader of the Irish Mob, running the Oklahoma-based prison gang's drug-trafficking operation by using contraband cellphones to connect gang members who were not in prison to drug suppliers, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Postelle is the brother of Gilbert Postelle, who was executed by the state of Oklahoma earlier this year, according to the news release.
A five-year statewide investigation into the drug-trafficking and other criminal activity of the Irish Mob has resulted in the convictions of 125 defendants across multiple federal cases, according to the press release.
Two state prison guards are also among the defendants, federal prosecutors in Oklahoma City said in the release.
In addition to convicting 125 Irish Mob members and associates, authorities seized more than 525 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, 212 firearms, and almost $600,000 in drug proceeds and property associated with the gang's criminal activity, according to the news release.
Early in the investigation, death threats were made against two prosecutors by Irish Mob associates, but additional security measures were taken, and they remained safe, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Additionally, because of the wiretaps investigators used in the case, “dozens of acts of potential violence were prevented, ranging from potential shootings to kidnappings and assaults,” the office said in the press release.
