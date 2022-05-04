Embezzlement charge filed against Stillwater Public Schools ex-staffer, Oklahoma state auditor says

Embezzlement charges have been filed after an investigative audit alleged a former Stillwater Public Schools employee spent seven years stealing more than $200,000 from the district's nutrition program.

Stacy Hampton was in charge of collecting money from school cafeterias and making deposits from 2013 to 2019, according to Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

“Based on our findings, this employee was literally taking food out of the mouths of children,” Byrd said.

Hampton allegedly took the cafeteria money to the bank but would frequently deposit about $100 less cash than she collected, according to Byrd's report. She is alleged to have embezzled a total of $216,196.67.

The audit was requested after Stillwater Public Schools' chief financial officer alerted local prosecutors to the suspected thefts when an internal probe identified discrepancies.

Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas filed felony embezzlement charges against Hampton last Friday.

“This extensive and thorough investigation would not have been possible without the interagency cooperation of the Stillwater Public Schools, the State Auditor's Office, and the Stillwater Police Department, working in concert to present a prosecutable criminal case,” said Laura Austin Thomas. “I am grateful the school brought this criminal activity to light and pursued further investigation.”

An April 2018 database showed Hampton was listed as a secretary earning $44,015 in base compensation.

The audit report notes financial duties should have been segregated, as Hampton had sole responsibility for collections, deposits and reconciling statements. Changes were recommended for the district to prevent future embezzlement in that department.

The full audit report is available at sai.ok.gov.