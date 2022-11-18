OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate whether the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department discriminate against adults with behavioral health disabilities.
DOJ to probe if state, OKC discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities
- Dana Branham and Jack Money The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone…