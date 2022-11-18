 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOJ to probe if state, OKC discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities

Mental health programs?

A Department of Justice investigation will look into state violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act related to institutionalizing people with behavioral health disabilities. Investigators will look into Oklahoma City 911 response for people with behavioral health disabilities and determine whether Oklahoma City police comply with the ADA when they interact with someone having a mental health crisis.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate whether the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department discriminate against adults with behavioral health disabilities.

