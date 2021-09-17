DHS warns of text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

A text messaging scam purporting to offer benefits from several Oklahoma Human Services programs is targeting Oklahomans, the Department of Human Services announced Friday.
The texting scam — the second scam about which the state agency has been notified this year — mentions benefits from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP; and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; and Social Security Income, SSI, programs, DHS said.
The text message appears to come from a random number with body content similar to the following:
"Congratulations your number is among the random 150 numbers selected to benefit from The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program giving out $500 to 150 people just like we did yesterday. A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, may be automatically eligible. Click the link to apply, It starts now…"
A hyperlink in the text takes users to a website that "phishes" for household personal information such as demographics, Social Security numbers and banking information "for verification."
DHS says the LIHEAP program requires enrollment on OKDHSLive.org or autoenrollment based on eligibility.
"OKDHS will never send a text message asking customers to apply for benefits, or to request the completion of an online form outside of the secure, protected environments of OKDHSLive.org or OKBenefits.org," the department said.
"Individuals who have received these text messages should not click on any links, but should, instead, delete the text messages immediately."
Anyone who may have clicked on the link already should notify their bank immediately and take steps to address identity theft.
The Federal Trade Commission website has information related to identity theft, as well as links to the various credit reporting agencies.