DHS warns of text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

A text messaging scam purporting to offer benefits from several Oklahoma Human Services programs is targeting Oklahomans, the Department of Human Services announced Friday.

The texting scam — the second scam about which the state agency has been notified this year — mentions benefits from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP; and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; and Social Security Income, SSI, programs, DHS said.

The text message appears to come from a random number with body content similar to the following:

"Congratulations your number is among the random 150 numbers selected to benefit from The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program giving out $500 to 150 people just like we did yesterday. A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, may be automatically eligible. Click the link to apply, It starts now…"

A hyperlink in the text takes users to a website that "phishes" for household personal information such as demographics, Social Security numbers and banking information "for verification."