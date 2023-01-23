Details emerge in Washington County double homicide

The victims of a Washington County double homicide that occurred in December have been identified after a 20-year-old man was charged with their killings.

Investigators believe the bodies of Deborah Dutton, 67, and Larry Dutton, 73, were buried behind their home northeast of Dewey last month, according to an FBI affidavit filed in Tulsa federal court and public records that provided their ages. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had responded Friday to reports of the couple’s suspicious disappearance.

The deputies arrived at the Duttons’ residence in the 397000 block of West 1300 Road around 1 p.m. and found Lucas Anthony Walker and his 17-year-old girlfriend there, the affidavit says.

The girlfriend, who is alleged to be Walker’s accomplice, reportedly was known to the victims, the affidavit adds.

After detaining the two, deputies searched the house and found blood that someone apparently had attempted to clean up but which had run under the baseboards, the legal document reads.

When questioned by detectives, Walker told investigators about his involvement in the killing of the couple and his attempts to hide the evidence on Dec. 19 or 20, the document says.

Walker reportedly said he entered the Duttons’ home while they were sleeping and took a .22-caliber pistol from a gun safe in the garage.

After waiting outside their bedroom, he shot Deborah Dutton in the head when she opened the door, the affidavit alleges. He then reportedly tried to shoot Larry Dutton, but the pistol jammed, resulting in an altercation that ended with Walker stabbing the older man multiple times, the affidavit states.

Both Walker and his girlfriend confessed to dragging both victims out of the house on sheets and burying them in the backyard, the affidavit continues.

Deputies found surveillance video from the home’s security system that shows Walker and his girlfriend dragging a body on a sheet across the back deck, according to the affidavit.

In collaboration with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, an area of the backyard will be searched for the Duttons’ remains, the document states.

Federal prosecutors have charged Walker with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a press release Monday.

Walker is a member of the Cherokee Nation and will be prosecuted under the jurisdiction of the federal government based on the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the legal document continues.

