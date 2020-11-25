Deputies find 2 ounces of heroin in arrest after parents reported to DHS

Two Tahlequah parents were arrested Monday after Wagoner County deputies reportedly found loaded firearms and more than 50 grams of heroin in their car near Okay.

Sammy Shade Allen, 25, and Caitlyn Cutbirth, 26, remained in the Wagoner County jail on Wednesday on numerous drug trafficking and weapons complaints, according to online jail records.

The Department of Human Services received reports of the two using narcotics around their child and being in possession of multiple weapons, upon which a Wagoner County deputy spoke to Allen via phone and believed him to be intoxicated, according to a news release.

The child was placed with a family member, and deputies and DHS employees called the parents to the home in the 5900 block of North 40th Street and reportedly waited several hours for them to arrive.

Upon arrival and seeing deputies, the two allegedly pulled their vehicle out of view and appeared to be hurriedly trying to conceal items.

Knowing there could be firearms in the vehicle, deputies made contact with the two, as well as another passenger later identified as Keenan Drake Patterson, 22, of Claremore, and observed drug paraphernalia in the car.