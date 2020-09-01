Defendant throws chair, breaks window in court: 'I think he was looking for a way to get this case continued'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minutes after prospective jurors were seated Monday, a man accused in a stabbing became enraged, picked up a wooden chair and hurled it against a window in the courtroom of Oklahoma County District Judge Heather Coyle, The Oklahoman was told.
The force of the blow shattered a large picture window, court officials said. The pro se defendant, Cimitri Storm Conley, was restrained by sheriff's deputies and his trial was continued.
Conley, 27, of Oklahoma City, is charged with two felony counts, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, stemming from a 2018 incident in which another inmate was stabbed multiple times.
