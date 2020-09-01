 Skip to main content
Defendant throws chair, breaks window in court: 'I think he was looking for a way to get this case continued'

Conley

Cimitri Storm Conley, 27, of Oklahoma City, is charged in a 2018 incident in which a fellow inmate was stabbed multiple times. Court officials said he broke a window in hopes his case would be continued. Courtesy photos

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minutes after prospective jurors were seated Monday, a man accused in a stabbing became enraged, picked up a wooden chair and hurled it against a window in the courtroom of Oklahoma County District Judge Heather Coyle, The Oklahoman was told.

The force of the blow shattered a large picture window, court officials said. The pro se defendant, Cimitri Storm Conley, was restrained by sheriff's deputies and his trial was continued.

Conley, 27, of Oklahoma City, is charged with two felony counts, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, stemming from a 2018 incident in which another inmate was stabbed multiple times.

