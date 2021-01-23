Death sentence tossed, new hearing ordered for man convicted in 1999 OHP trooper killing

An appellate court has vacated a death sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man who fatally shot an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during a 1999 raid on the man’s Sequoyah County home.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that found that while Kenneth Eugene Barrett, 59, had deficient legal representation during his trial, he suffered no prejudice as a result.

Rather, the appellate court determined that had particular mitigating evidence been presented at the trial, Barrett might not have received the death sentence for the fatal shooting of David “Rocky” Eales.

“In reversing, we conclude that, viewing the totality of the evidence at trial, sentencing, and the post-conviction hearing, there is a reasonable probability at least one juror would have recommended a life sentence,” the three-member court panel wrote in a 65-page ruling.

Eales was killed when he and other members of an OHP tactical team came under fire as they attempted to carry out a “no-knock” warrant in search of methamphetamine at Barrett’s cabin in Sequoyah County just after midnight Sept. 24, 1999.