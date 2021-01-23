Death sentence tossed, new hearing ordered for man convicted in 1999 OHP trooper killing

An appellate court has vacated a death sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man who fatally shot an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during a 1999 raid on the man’s Sequoyah County home.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that found that while Kenneth Eugene Barrett, 59, had deficient legal representation during his trial, he suffered no prejudice as a result.
Rather, the appellate court determined that had particular mitigating evidence been presented at the trial, Barrett might not have received the death sentence for the fatal shooting of David “Rocky” Eales.
“In reversing, we conclude that, viewing the totality of the evidence at trial, sentencing, and the post-conviction hearing, there is a reasonable probability at least one juror would have recommended a life sentence,” the three-member court panel wrote in a 65-page ruling.
Eales was killed when he and other members of an OHP tactical team came under fire as they attempted to carry out a “no-knock” warrant in search of methamphetamine at Barrett’s cabin in Sequoyah County just after midnight Sept. 24, 1999.
Eales, 49, was shot three times outside Barrett’s home as he got out of the passenger side of an unmarked Ford Bronco that had come under fire as it approached.
Barrett was shot in the leg when another trooper returned fire through a window of the cabin.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee declined to comment on the ruling.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2015 had ordered that an evidentiary hearing be held in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma regarding whether Barrett’s federal trial attorneys were deficient in not investigating his background and mental health during the penalty phase of the 2005 trial.
A magistrate who conducted the evidentiary hearing found that Barrett’s counsel performed deficiently and that such performance prejudiced Barrett at sentencing.
In 2019, a Muskogee federal judge agreed with the magistrate’s finding that Barrett’s legal defense was inadequate, but he overruled the prejudice finding, determining that “the jury would not have been impressed by (Mr. Barrett’s) experts’ opinions.”
While Barrett’s defense did present testimony that he was a “loved family member and a good person who was sorry for his crime,” the appellate court noted, his attorneys did not introduce evidence that Barrett had experienced child abuse; had brain damage, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; and struggled to “exercise judgment in pressured situations.”
Attorneys for Barrett presented evidence during the evidentiary hearing that he had mental impairments and had experienced an abusive upbringing.
Prosecutors challenged both the validity and mitigating weight of the evidence.
However, the appellate court was not persuaded by the government’s argument.
“Given Mr. Barrett’s recollections of childhood and adult head injuries, his performance on … tests, and the records of at least some head injuries, the jury could reasonably have concluded Mr. Barrett suffered from brain damage,” the appellate court said.
Barrett’s two life sentences on weapons charges were unaffected by the decision to overturn his death sentence.
