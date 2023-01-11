Death-row inmate's spiritual adviser to be allowed in execution, Oklahoma DOC says

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has announced a reversal of its decision to deny death-row inmate Scott Eizember's spiritual adviser access to the execution chamber.

“The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday’s execution being stayed,” Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said in a statement. “Far too often, it is the victim and the victim’s family who are overlooked in these cases. We want to make sure their concerns are heard instead of everything being solely about the inmate.”

The decision comes after Eizember's spiritual adviser, Jeffrey K. Hood, had filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Hood said Eizember was originally told by prison officials that his request to have Hood in the chamber with him was denied.

"I count it a great honor to have fought for and secured the religious liberty of Scott Eizember and myself," Hood said in a statement after the decision was announced Wednesday. "While the struggle to abolish the death penalty continues, I take great satisfaction in knowing that the Department of Corrections of the State of Oklahoma will think twice before denying another pastor access to the execution chamber."

The state began allowing spiritual advisers into the execution chamber in December 2021, according to a DOC spokesman. The first inmate to exercise the option was Bigler Stouffer.

Eizember's execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Protesters plan vigils starting at 9 a.m. Thursday outside the Governor's Mansion and near the prison in McAlester. A memorial vigil would be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Clark United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.

Eizember is set to die for the 2003 beating death of A.J. Cantrell in Depew. He also was sentenced to 150 years for the slaying of Patsy Cantrell, A.J.’s wife.

Eizember was subject to one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history following the slayings. He was apprehended after kidnapping another couple and beating them.

He was pursing his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, who now goes by Smith. Biggs had a protective order against Eizember at the time. He shot Biggs’ son and beat her mother, both of whom survived.

