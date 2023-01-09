Death-row inmate, spiritual adviser sue Oklahoma DOC over access during execution

OKLAHOMA CITY — A death-row inmate and his spiritual adviser have sued the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for refusing to allow the minister into the execution chamber.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Creek County killer Scott Eizember and his spiritual adviser, Jeffrey K. Hood, are the plaintiffs.

Steven Harpe, Oklahoma Department of Corrections director; Jim Farris, Oklahoma State Penitentiary warden; and Justin Farris, ODOC chief of operations, are named defendants.

Eizember is set to die for the 2003 beating death of A.J. Cantrell in Depew. He also was sentenced to 150 years for the slaying of Patsy Cantrell, A.J.’s wife.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 last month to deny recommending clemency for Eizember, who is to be executed Thursday by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Gregory W. Gardner, a Colorado attorney representing Eizember, said an opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court allows a spiritual adviser not only to be present in the chamber during the execution but also to touch the offender and to pray out loud.

Hood said Eizember was told last week by prison officials that his request to have Hood in the chamber with him had been denied.

Hood said prison officials deemed him to be an activist, but he said the only reason he could be denied is if he were deemed to be a security threat.

“I have a long history of activism and social advocacy,” Hood said. “Well, according to the standard the DOC has set and Director Harpe, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would not be allowed in the (execution) chamber in Oklahoma.”

Hood was arrested for civil disobedience in Huntsville, Texas, in 2016 after trying to cross a police line outside the prison during an execution, the Dallas Morning News reported.

He said that for months he has been able to visit and interact with inmates on death row. He said he signed a document saying he would follow the agency’s rules.

“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is tasked with professionally carrying out the orders of the court in accordance with state statute, ensuring the dignity of all involved,” said Josh Ward, a DOC spokesman. “Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC will not allow the outbursts of activists to interfere, regardless of that activist’s declared role in this process."

Ward said Hood has been arrested for similar outbursts in other states, "demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process." He cited DOC policy in offering Eizember access "in the time leading up to his execution" to Hood, who would be invited to witness the execution via a closed-circuit video feed.

Hood, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, said he has been arrested three times in his life for protesting.

“They are making this sound like I have been convicted of murders,” he said, adding that they were peaceful protests by a national activist.

The suit seeks a declaration that Hood must be allowed to participate or for the issuance of an injunction prohibiting the execution until he is allowed in.

Eizember was subject to one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history following the slayings. He was apprehended after kidnapping another couple and beating them.

He was pursing his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, who now goes by Smith. Biggs had a protective order against Eizember at the time.

He shot Biggs' son and beat her mother, both of whom survived.

