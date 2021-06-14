Craig County residential care facility owner charged with exploiting elderly residents

The owner of a residential care center has been charged in Craig County District Court with 17 counts of exploiting residents under his care.

Randy Joe McKinney, 61, is alleged to have stolen a total of more than $62,000 from at least 17 residents, all of whom were either elderly or mentally or physically unable to manage their finances, while he owned and was administrator of Golden Life Residential Care Facility in Bluejacket, about 16 miles northeast of Vinita, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Acting Attorney General Dawn Cash said exploiting the elderly or those with mental health disorders is unacceptable.

“We cannot tolerate anyone taking such blatant advantage of these vulnerable individuals,” she said. “This office will never hesitate to go after perpetrators who prey on those who cannot protect themselves. We will also vindicate the victims in court and hope to return funds to the rightful owners.”

An investigation found that while McKinney was operating the facility, residents’ finances were deposited into a single bank account managed by McKinney on their behalf, according to an affidavit, the news release states. He would then transfer funds beyond what was owed to the facility.