Federal court is not the place to resolve the legal issue regarding whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and others prohibit the state of Oklahoma from levying income tax on tribal members who live and work in “Indian Country” under their tribe’s jurisdiction, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren, in a written memorandum and order filed Monday, ruled in favor of the Oklahoma Tax Commission in finding that the federal Tax Injunction Act prohibits him from hearing the case.

“Accordingly, the (Tax Injunction Act) applies to deprive this court of jurisdiction over the subject matter of plaintiff’s instant suit,” Melgren, a judge for the federal District of Kansas, wrote in the 17-page ruling filed in Muskogee-based U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The ruling closes a lawsuit brought last year by McAlester residents Harold and Nellie Meashintubby.

The Choctaw Nation couple challenged the state’s right to levy income tax, penalties and interest on them, claiming that they were exempt based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and subsequent state court decisions.

Melgren wrote that the Tax Injunction Act provides that U.S. District Courts “shall not enjoin, suspend, or restrain the assessment, levy, or collection of any tax under state law where a plain, speedy, and efficient remedy may be had in the courts of such state.”

Melgren noted that the Meashintubbys did not dispute that Oklahoma courts offer a “plain, speedy and efficient remedy” to hear state tax challenges. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver also has repeatedly held that Oklahoma courts “provide such remedy for aggrieved taxpayers,” Melgren wrote.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission declined to comment on the ruling. An attorney for the Meashintubbys could not be reached for comment.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a July 2020 landmark decision that a large area of eastern Oklahoma that was historically part of the Muscogee Nation under an 1833 treaty qualifies as “Indian Country” because Congress never disestablished the reservation.

The ruling came in the case of Jimcy McGirt, a Seminole Nation man whose state child sexual assault convictions and judgments were thrown out based on his claims that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to charge him because the Muscogee Nation reservation, where the crimes were committed, still existed.

McGirt was subsequently tried and convicted of child sex crimes in federal court, which had legal jurisdiction over him.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in later rulings applied the same legal logic to five other eastern Oklahoma nations — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole.

The ruling this week could impact thousands of Oklahoma Tax Commission protests filed by tribal members seeking relief from state taxes.

The Meashintubbys claimed in their lawsuit that they should be exempt from state income taxes because they both live and work within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation reservation.

The Choctaw Nation reservation, in southeastern Oklahoma, includes all of Atoka, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties and portions of five others.

The couple’s lawsuit challenged two decisions by the Oklahoma Tax Commission that disallowed tribal tax exemptions for their income in 2017 and 2020.

In their lawsuit, the couple sought both preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to keep the state from taxing their income; preliminary and injunctive relief preventing the assessment of interest and penalties associated with nonpayment of income tax; a declaratory judgment that the Choctaw reservation is “Indian Country” for purposes of preempting the state of Oklahoma from taxing the couple; and recovery of tax paid under protest for the tax year 2020.

While the Tax Commission didn’t address the merits of the couple’s claims, a September 2020 report by the agency determined that the McGirt ruling expanded the area in which tribal members may live and work to qualify for the exclusion from state taxes.

“The state is prohibited from imposing tax upon the income of individual members of federally recognized Indian tribes as long as the individual tribal member lives and earns the income from sources within Indian Country under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs,” the agency said in its 2020 report on the potential impacts of the McGirt ruling.

However, the agency has also said in written communications that the expanded tribal reservation boundaries would not impact its administration or enforcement of the state’s tax laws until a “court of competent jurisdiction" expands McGirt to apply to administration of taxes.

