Court sets 25 execution dates for Oklahoma death-row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for 25 death-row inmates.

The inmates have exhausted their appeals and lengthy challenges to the state’s death-penalty protocols.

The first of the 25 is Oklahoma County killer James Allen Coddington, whose death date is Aug. 25. Coddington was sentenced to die for the 1997 killing of Albert Hale.

Another Oklahoma County killer, Richard Eugene Glossip, is set to die Sept. 22. Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City hotel where Glossip worked as a resident manager.

Rogers County killer Benjamin Robert Cole is scheduled for an Oct. 20 execution for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna Cole.

Oklahoma County killer Richard Fairchild is set to die Nov. 17 for the 1993 beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City.

Tulsa County killer John Fitzgerald Hanson is to be executed Dec. 15 for the 1999 murder of retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles.

Creek County killer Scott James Eizember is set to die Jan. 12. He was convicted in 2005 of murdering A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison for the death of Patsy Cantrell and to death for the murder of A.J. Cantrell.

“The earliest of these murders was committed in 1993 and the most recent was in 2003,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor. “The family members of these loved ones have waited decades for justice.

“They are courageous and inspiring in their continued expression of love for the ones they lost. My office stands beside them as they take this next step in the journey that the murderers forced upon them.”

After announcing those execution dates, the court then set execution dates for another 19 death-row inmates. In order of their execution dates, they are:

• Jemaine Monteil Cannon, March 9. Sentenced for the 1995 stabbing death of Sharonda White Clark in Tulsa County.

• Anthony Castillo Sanchez, April 6. Sentenced for the 2006 murder of Juli Buskin in Cleveland County.

• Phillip Dean Hancock, May 4, 2023. Sentenced for the 2001 shooting of Robert Jett and James Lynch in Oklahoma County.

• James Chandler Ryder, June 1. Sentenced for the 1999 murder of Daisy and Sam Hallum in Pittsburg County.

• Michael Dewayne Smith, July 6, 2023. Sentenced for the 2002 murders of Sarath Pulluru and Janet Moore in Oklahoma County.

• Wade Greely Lay, Aug. 3, 2023. Sentenced for the 2004 killing of bank security guard Kenneth Anderson in Tulsa.

• Richard Norman Rojem, Oct. 5, 2023. Sentenced for the 1984 rape and murder of his 7-year-old stepdaughter, Layla Dawn Cummings, in Washita County.

• Emmanuel Littlejohn, Nov. 2, 2023. Sentenced for the 1992 death of Kenneth Meers in Oklahoma County.

• Kevin Ray Underwood, Dec. 7, 2023. Sentenced for the 2006 murder of Jamie Rose Bolin in Cleveland County.

• Wendell Arden Grissom, Jan. 11, 2024. Sentenced for the 2005 shooting death of Amber Matthews in Blaine County.

• Tremane Wood, Feb. 8, 2024. Sentenced for the 2001 death of Ronnie Wipf in Oklahoma County.

• Kendrick Antonio Simpson, March 7, 2024. Sentenced for the 2006 murders of Glen Palmer and Anthony Jones in Oklahoma County.

• Raymond Eugene Johnson, May 2, 2024. Sentenced for the 2007 murders of Brooke Whitaker and her 7-month-old daughter, Kya, in Tulsa County.

• Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, June 6, 2024. Sentenced for the 2003 shooting of Olimpia Cardina Fisher in Oklahoma County.

• James Dwight Pavatt, July 11, 2024. Sentenced for the 2001 murder of Rob Andrew in Oklahoma County.

• Clarence Rozell Goode Jr., Aug. 8, 2024. Sentenced for the 2005 deaths of Tara Burchett-Thompson, her daughter, Kayla, and Mitch Thompson in Tulsa County.

• Ronson Kyle Bush, Sept. 5, 2024. Sentenced for the 2008 death of William Harrington in Grady County.

• Alfred Brian Mitchell, Oct. 3, 2024. Sentenced for the 1991 murder of Tulsan Elaine Scott in Oklahoma County.

• Marlon Deon Hampton, Dec. 5, 2024. Sentenced for the 2004 death of Kamal Choudhury in Oklahoma County.

The death penalty is carried out by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.​

