Cornered suspect released dog on officers, OKC police say after Rottweiler killed

Roger Pitts

Pitts

OKLAHOMA CITY — A roommate dispute devolved into an alleged knife attack, and a Rottweiler shot dead by police, authorities said.

Around 9:17 a.m. Sept. 11, police were called to 1623 N. Ellison Ave. in Oklahoma City after a report that a man tried to slash his roommate with a dagger.

Police said Roger Dennis Pitts, 52, had accused his 55-year-old roommate, Paul David Allison, of theft.

Police said when Pitts was located, he released the Rottweiler on the officer, who shot and killed the dog with his service pistol. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare was notified and arrived on scene.

