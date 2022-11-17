OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it's opening an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department, about whether the state and the city discriminate against adults with behavioral health disabilities.
Complaint of Oklahomans institutionalized due to behavioral health disabilities prompts federal investigation
Dana Branham The Oklahoman
