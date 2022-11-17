 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complaint of Oklahomans institutionalized due to behavioral health disabilities prompts federal investigation

Mental health programs?

A Department of Justice investigation will look into state violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act related to institutionalizing people with behavioral health disabilities. Investigators will look into Oklahoma City 911 response for people with behavioral health disabilities and determine whether Oklahoma City police comply with the ADA when they interact with someone having a mental health crisis.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it's opening an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department, about whether the state and the city discriminate against adults with behavioral health disabilities.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Oklahoma's eroding mental health services

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?
