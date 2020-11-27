Collinsville man, 20, arrested on first-degree murder complaint

A Collinsville man was arrested late Thursday morning after he reportedly told family members that he killed a man.

Levi Cobbler, 20, was booked into the Tulsa County jail that afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint. His alleged victim has not yet been identified.

Police were first called to a Collinsville residence about 4 a.m., but an officer received no answer to knocks at the door. He went in through an unlocked door and, upon announcing himself, found someone sleeping in the home who then gave the officer permission to conduct a welfare check.

The officer found a man bloodied on his back in his room.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased, and about 11:15 a.m. investigators were notified that Cobbler had "confessed to family members that he killed" the victim, according to an arrest and booking report.

He remains held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

