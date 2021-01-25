Classes to resume Tuesday at Vinita High School following threats, lockdown Monday

VINITA — After receiving reports of a threat directed toward the high school, Vinita Public Schools was on lockdown for most of Monday and released students after 3 p.m.

The school was searched and cleared, according to a statement released by school administration and city and county law enforcement agencies.

No students or teachers were harmed, the statement says.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, officials said.

One person was in custody in connection with the threat, according to law enforcement radio communications, but officials would not comment. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Television images showed vehicles from several law enforcement agencies in Vinita, about 65 miles northeast of Tulsa.