 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classes to resume Tuesday at Vinita High School following threat, lockdown Monday

Classes to resume Tuesday at Vinita High School following threat, lockdown Monday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

VINITA — After receiving reports of a threat directed toward the high school, Vinita Public Schools was on lockdown for most of Monday and released students after 3 p.m.

The school was searched and cleared, according to a statement released by school administration and city and county law enforcement agencies.

No students or teachers were harmed, the statement says.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, officials said.

One person was in custody in connection with the threat, according to law enforcement radio communications, but officials would not comment. The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Television images showed vehicles from several law enforcement agencies in Vinita, about 65 miles northeast of Tulsa.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News