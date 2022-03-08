City of Tulsa says McGirt ruling makes tribal members second-class citizens when it comes to obtaining justice

Native American crime victims have been treated like second-class citizens as many criminal cases involving them have gone unprosecuted since the landmark McGirt ruling, the city of Tulsa said in a U.S. Supreme Court filing.

“Tulsa police officers have referred thousands of cases to federal prosecutors and tribal authorities — but only a tiny fraction of these cases have been meaningfully prosecuted,” the city claimed in a friend of the court brief filed Monday with the Supreme Court.

The court is considering several appeals by the state of Oklahoma regarding whether current law provides the state of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction with federal officials to prosecute cases on reservation land when the victim is American Indian and the accused is not.

The city's filing came in the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta. The state of Oklahoma has designated his case as its chief appeal in its attempt to overthrow or modify the landmark McGirt ruling.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected the state's argument that the McGirt ruling should be overturned. It did, though, agree to take up the state's contention that it has concurrent jurisdiction in cases involving nontribal suspects and tribal victims.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Castro-Huerta’s Tulsa County District Court child neglect conviction and 35-year prison sentence in April after he raised a jurisdictional challenge to his case, claiming the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because the victim was American Indian and the crime occurred within Indian Country.

Since the case was overturned, Castro-Huerta, who is not an American Indian, has already pleaded guilty to similar charges in federal court, where he awaits sentencing.

Currently, only federal authorities may charge nontribal members when the victim is an American Indian, according to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The only exception is for domestic violence crimes committed by non-Indian perpetrators against Indian victims, which can be prosecuted by the tribes.

"Since the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling, we have filed criminal charges in 4,987 cases in the pursuit of justice for crimes committed on our reservation," the Muscogee Nation said in a statement.

"We value our working relationship and cross-deputization agreements with the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and other law-enforcement agencies in support of public safety for all.

"The security of all residents within The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is our top priority as we continue to expand our police, prosecutorial and judicial capacity in the service of public safety for all throughout our reservation, including parts of the City of Tulsa," the statement says.

Representatives for the Cherokee Nation did not provide a comment regarding the city’s filing when asked Tuesday.

However, the tribe previously maintained that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals acted correctly when it ruled that the state did not have jurisdiction over such cases in Indian Country.

The tribes also counter that they have done their part to pick up the prosecution of cases involving Native American perpetrators.

Indeed, the Tulsa World in late December determined that the tribes involved in the McGirt ruling have collectively filed over 10,000 criminal cases since the McGirt ruling in July 2020.

In its 2020 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the Muscogee Nation’s historic reservation dating to the 1860s, which includes much of the city of Tulsa, was never disestablished by Congress.

The result was that state of Oklahoma prosecutors no longer had jurisdiction to prosecute crimes that involve American Indians in Indian Country.

The Supreme Court ruling and subsequent ones by the state appeals court have established that reservations still exist for the following tribes, covering most of the eastern half of Oklahoma, because Congress never disestablished them: the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw, Seminole and Muscogee nations.

While the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Tulsa and Muskogee have charged dozens of individuals with serious crimes running the gamut up to murder, it has filed few, if any, nonviolent criminal cases based on McGirt.

“In Tulsa’s experience, nearly all of the second- and third-degree burglaries that Tulsa has referred to the United States Attorney’s Offices, such as thefts from vehicles, have gone unprosecuted altogether,” the city said in its brief.

The United States Attorney’s Offices also have declined to prosecute many other first-degree burglary cases in Indian Country involving the city of Tulsa, according to the brief.

Doug Horn, senior litigation counsel for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee, declined to comment on the filing when asked by the Tulsa World.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa said Tuesday that it has opened more than 1,100 Indian Country cases for prosecution since the McGirt ruling.

In three of the incidents cited for nonprosecution by the city of Tulsa in its Supreme Court brief, the Tulsa U.S. Attorney’s Office said it could find no record of a referral being submitted to its office.

The intake team recently received a fourth case mentioned in the city’s brief, which it has accepted for prosecution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Other issues blamed on McGirt and outlined by the city of Tulsa in its brief include claims that it can take many hours and sometimes days to determine the tribal status of an individual.

“In short, limiting Tulsa’s law enforcement authority depending on an individual’s Indian status has dramatically complicated Tulsa’s ability to enforce its laws and protect its residents and visitors,” the city wrote in its brief.

Other entities filing briefs in support of the state of Oklahoma include the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska; Citizens for Equal Rights Foundation; Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police; The Oklahoma District Attorneys Association; The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association; the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers; and all 27 Oklahoma district attorneys.

Also filing briefs in support of Oklahoma were the Environmental Federation of Oklahoma Inc., Oklahoma Farm Bureau Legal Foundation, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.

In addition to expressing concerns about the impact on tribal members who are crime victims of non-American Indians, the latter group expressed concerns that the McGirt ruling could eventually be expanded to civil regulatory and tax matters.

Attorneys for Castro-Huerta have until March 28 to file a response to Oklahoma’s petition challenging the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' ruling. Friend of the court responses in support of Castro-Huerta’s position will follow.

A decision is expected before the court adjourns in late June or early July.

