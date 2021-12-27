Christopher Wilson named interim U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that Christopher J. Wilson has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as interim U.S. attorney for the district.

He was sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White.

The appointment became effective Dec. 26 and will continue for a period of 120 days.

Wilson has been the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 since March 1. Prior to his designation as acting U.S. attorney, Wilson was the first assistant U.S. attorney and previously served as chief of the district's Criminal Division.

“I am humbled and honored to continue serving as United States attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” said Wilson. “I believe there is no higher calling than to protect and serve the people of the Eastern District, and I am blessed to work with an amazing team at the United States Attorney’s Office.”