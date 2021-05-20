 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chouteau Public Schools resource officer arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student
0 comments

Chouteau Public Schools resource officer arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Chouteau Public Schools' school resource officer after a student said the officer had inappropriate contact with the student.

The student said Dale Tillotson, 52, inappropriately touched the student during school hours, the OSBI said in a news release.

Tillotson was arrested Thursday by the Chouteau Police Department and will be booked into the Mayes County jail on a lewd molestation complaint, the OSBI said.

The Mayes County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance on May 14, the OSBI said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News