Chouteau Public Schools resource officer arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Chouteau Public Schools' school resource officer after a student said the officer had inappropriate contact with the student.
The student said Dale Tillotson, 52, inappropriately touched the student during school hours, the OSBI said in a news release.
Tillotson was arrested Thursday by the Chouteau Police Department and will be booked into the Mayes County jail on a lewd molestation complaint, the OSBI said.
The Mayes County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance on May 14, the OSBI said.
