Chickasha triple murder case leads to probe of Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — State agents have begun an investigation into the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board and whether any wrongdoing there resulted in the release of two inmates from prison by mistake.

Gov. Kevin Stitt requested that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation examine the issue after Lawrence Paul Anderson was accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha Feb. 9 within weeks of getting out of prison.

Anderson, 42, has confessed, saying he cut out one victim’s heart to eat, according to court affidavits. He was released in January after the governor commuted his sentence for drug dealing and other crimes to nine years.

The governor signed the commutation after the Pardon and Parole Board recommended it by a 3-1 vote last year.

