Chickasaw Nation reservation still exists, judge rules in Oklahoma death-row inmate's case

Nor did the state argue that the victims, Katrina Griffin and her children, Christian and Chasity, were not Indians; all were members of the Chickasaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said Tuesday: "The case will now return to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. We have been in close communication with the United States Attorney and appreciate his assurance that Federal charges will be timely filed against the defendant (Bosse), in the event the court vacates his conviction.

“In the meantime, our hearts remain steadfast with the family who has been victimized by this man’s crimes. We will continue our efforts to see justice done."

It was widely expected that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations would gain judicial recognition after the Creek ruling because of the shared histories of the Five Tribes, which were forcibly relocated in the 1830s to what is now Oklahoma.

Their reservations comprise much of eastern Oklahoma; the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation includes all or part of 14 counties.

Tribal officials have been working with U.S. attorneys and the state Attorney General’s Office on plans to handle the inmates likely to win new trials and on prosecuting new crimes committed in Indian Country.