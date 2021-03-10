Cherokees expanding criminal justice system for larger role after McGirt; $35M needed annually, chief says

“I don’t have any doubt whatsoever” that the McGirt ruling will be applied to the Cherokee Nation, Hoskin said. “The treaty language and the legal history is substantially identical” with the Creek Nation’s.

Since the McGirt decision was handed down, federal prosecutors have been handling most major criminal cases involving Native Americans in most of northeastern Oklahoma, with tribes handling more minor crimes.

To prepare for a larger role in law enforcement across northeastern Oklahoma, the Cherokee tribe is already recruiting 13 new Cherokee marshals, he said. “And I think we’re going to need some more.”

Hoskin also recently appointed two new Cherokee Nation district judges, with the possibility of expanding that number. And the tribe will need additional courtrooms to handle hundreds of additional trials.

“We’ve not had to build courthouses out in the communities,” Hoskin said, noting that courtrooms in Tahlequah have been sufficient for the tribe until now. “We’re looking to lease space out in the different communities so we can have court close to where it’s needed.”