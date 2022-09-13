Cherokee Nation looks to Texas county jail to house people convicted in tribal court

People convicted in Cherokee Nation District Court could soon find themselves serving their sentences in a facility near Waco, Texas.

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a resolution Monday on a 15-1 vote that endorses an agreement with the Limestone County, Texas, government and a detention facility operator to hold those convicted in tribal court.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill told the Cherokee Nation Rules Committee earlier Monday that this is the best deal that she could find to house those convicted in the tribe's district court.

“The problem that we’ve been dealing with is detention,” Hill said. “We’ve noticed, especially in recent weeks, particularly since the decision in Castro-Huerta, that many of the beds we had been relying on in the county jails, fewer and fewer are available for tribal use,” Hill said, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave the state of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute non-American Indians who victimize American Indians on tribal land.

Those convicted in tribal court and currently serving sentences are doing so in county jails located within the reservation, Hill said.

Under the agreement, she said, the Cherokee Nation will prioritize those serving sentences of six months or longer to serve the bulk of their terms at the Limestone County Detention Center in Groesbeck, Texas, about 40 miles east of Waco.

The Cherokee Nation currently has about 72 people who would qualify to serve their sentences at the Texas facility, Hill said in an interview Tuesday.

“This is not our long-term solution,” Hill said, adding that Cherokee Nation officials would like to establish a detention facility somewhere within the tribe’s reservation.

The Texas facility, with a capacity of of 1,006 people, is operated by LaSalle Corrections LLC, a private company that operates correctional facilities in Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana and New Mexico as well as Texas, according to its company website.

The agreement calls for the Cherokee Nation to pay $97.50 per day for each of 150 inmate beds, or a guaranteed $5.3 million per year, Hill said.

The two-year agreement includes three two-year options to renew the deal.

Hill said those facing trial who have not been released on bond will continue to be held in local county jails under existing contracts.

Tribal members convicted in Cherokee Nation District Court will be transported to the Limestone County Detention Center on buses provided by LaSalle Corrections that will depart weekly, Hill said.

Those convicted in tribal court will be housed together and separate from the rest of the jail's population, Hill said. Those serving their sentences there will be brought back to Oklahoma prior to their release, she said.

The $97.50 daily charge includes acute medical care and transportation costs, Hill said, but the tribe will be required to pay for any hospitalization costs.

Hill said those who serve their sentences at the Texas facility will have access to web video services to contact family members and access to an attorney in the case of an appeal.

Hill said she and the Cherokee Nation marshal explored other options before deciding to go with the Limestone County facility.

The Cherokee Nation’s problem is not unique, she said.

“I do know all the tribes are having problems with detention,” Hill said.

While other facilities in the state may charge less, Hill said they typically don’t cover medical care and transportation costs or have the number of available beds the nation needs.

While Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials were cordial, she said, DOC had “no appetite” to work a deal to house tribally convicted inmates.

Under federal law, people convicted in tribal court can be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison. However, in cases where someone is convicted of multiple crimes, tribal prosecutors can seek sentences of up to nine years by asking a judge to make the sentences run consecutively rather than at the same time.

Since the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in March 2021 that the Cherokee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, tribal prosecutors have filed more than 5,500 criminal cases, according to Cherokee Nation officials.

Federal and tribal courts began prosecuting cases involving tribal citizens after the U.S. Supreme Court’s found in its 2020 landmark McGirt decision that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals expanded that rationalle to four other nations’ reservations — those of the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

In June, the Supreme Court limited its McGirt ruling, saying the state of Oklahoma shares jurisdiction with federal prosecutors when a nontribal member victimizes a tribal member in Indian Country.