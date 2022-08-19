Cherokee Nation Color Guard commander accused of falsifying his military record

The commander of the Cherokee Nation Color Guard has resigned as he faces charges that he knowingly provided a "forged or false" document in an attempt to obtain a Purple Heart tag for his vehicle.

Steven Morales was charged by the Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office earlier this month and pleaded not guilty after Guardians of the Green Beret posted documents indicating that Morales made several false claims about his military record.

Morales is “not entitled to said Purple Heart tag,” tribal court records allege. His next hearing date in Cherokee Nation District Court is Sept. 15.

A spokeswoman for the tribe said Morales, 37, is not an employee of the Cherokee Nation.

In 2021, Morales helped reorganize the Cherokee Nation Color Guard into an independent nonprofit. The group serves at veterans' funerals across the Cherokee Nation Reservation and presents the flags at official Cherokee Nation events.

“Steven Morales, the fake Green Beret, claimed to have been a Staff Sergeant in 3rd Special Forces Group and to have received a Purple Heart,” the Guardians of the Green Beret said. “Both of those are false claims."

The group comprises former and current Green Berets who investigate military claims.

"We will never out someone unless we are 100% certain via (Freedom of Information Act) and Bragg," the group's website states. Fort Bragg houses the Airborne and Special Operations Force.

Court documents say the investigation discovered that Morales, an Army veteran, had not served in any Special Forces units and did not receive a Purple Heart. One allegedly forged document included a 1999 enlistment date for Morales, before he would have been of legal age.

“The Cherokee Nation reveres our veterans, their sacrifices and service to our country. One way in which we support veterans and veteran events is by helping the independent, nonprofit Cherokee Nation Color Guard, by giving the group an annual donation," the tribe said in a statement in response to the allegations against Morales.

"The Cherokee Nation stands firmly that it does not condone acts of stolen valor or any act that undermines the honor of this nation’s military service members. We support efforts to hold those who make false claims accountable, including the efforts of the Guardians of the Green Beret.

"Morales’ conduct does not diminish the vital work of the Cherokee Nation Color Guard and the organization’s contributions supporting our Cherokee Warriors. We are committed to working with the leadership of Cherokee Nation Color Guard to strengthen its vetting process and to explore other ways in which we can help support the guard’s vital mission.”

