Chelsea gets backup law enforcement after police chief contracts COVID-19

County, tribal and state law enforcement agencies are responding to calls for help in Chelsea since the Chelsea Police Department went into quarantine after Chief Rick Jones tested positive for COVID-19.

Town Administrator Kenny Weast said that after the positive test result was received Monday, the department closed that night and all 11 staff members began quarantining. Weast said there was a second positive test Tuesday.

"In taking the (utmost) precautions, the entire department will quarantine away from our offices and have no direct contact with any of the citizens they protect," Weast said in a news release. "I, along with Chief Jones and the entire Board of Trustees, wish to thank all our fellow partners in law enforcement for their continued help and support.

"While we feared since March that an outbreak could occur within our tight-knit police department, we know we will overcome this temporary setback and the officers will soon be back protecting and serving our community."