Chelsea gets backup law enforcement after police chief contracts COVID-19

County, tribal and state law enforcement agencies are responding to calls for help in Chelsea since the Chelsea Police Department went into quarantine after Chief Rick Jones tested positive for COVID-19.
Town Administrator Kenny Weast said that after the positive test result was received Monday, the department closed that night and all 11 staff members began quarantining. Weast said there was a second positive test Tuesday.
"In taking the (utmost) precautions, the entire department will quarantine away from our offices and have no direct contact with any of the citizens they protect," Weast said in a news release. "I, along with Chief Jones and the entire Board of Trustees, wish to thank all our fellow partners in law enforcement for their continued help and support.
"While we feared since March that an outbreak could occur within our tight-knit police department, we know we will overcome this temporary setback and the officers will soon be back protecting and serving our community."
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton, who said Jones was one of the two Chelsea Police Department employees who tested positive, said deputies will take calls for the town as long as needed. The two agencies already have a memorandum of understanding, and Walton said though it may be for a new reason, this isn't the first time deputies have been asked to help.
"It's a little strain on all of us, but their fence line's not that big," Walton said. "We've been able to handle their calls. … Everybody's trying to pitch in and be close by or in the town.
"Just like every other part of this, we get through it the best way we know how. There's not a book or a manual or what the industry standard is on something we've never dealt with before."
Chelsea police use the same county dispatch system as sheriff's deputies and other agencies in Rogers County, and Weast said Chelsea officers will still take some calls, namely reports, over the phone from home.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service deputy marshals will also assist as needed, Weast said.
Assuming no other staff members test positive, Weast said the Police Department could resume normal in-person operations as soon as Oct. 16.
Video: 'Let's Talk' town hall on upcoming state questions
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.