Chandler man sentenced to probation for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

"He walked in. And he walked out," Assistant Federal Public Defender Kyle E. Wackenheim said Tuesday. "There's no talking. There's no chanting. There's no violence."

Sells had traveled to Washington, D.C., with members of his church to attend the rally.

"There's been a lot of people that's told me that I should come in here and apologize and show my remorse," Sells told the judge Tuesday.

"I have remorse for what I've done and all that. I made a mistake. But, in the same time, I'm …," he said, pausing.

"I'm a man of accountability," he continued. "And I'm willing to accept the mistakes that I made and accept your judgment in this."

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Sells to 14 days' incarceration, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.

His attorney had asked for probation for one year.

The judge scolded Sells while imposing the punishment.

"I do want to make something clear, Mr. Sells," she said. "You were not prosecuted and you are not sitting in front of me today because you exercised your First Amendment right.