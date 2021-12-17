Case against state attorney general candidate dismissed after settlement over killing of trees on federal land

Drummond was a Republican Party candidate for state attorney general in 2018 and is seeking the office again in 2022.

He carried 55 of the state's 77 counties but lost to eventual general election winner Mike Hunter by 271 votes out of nearly 300,000 cast in the 2018 GOP runoff election.

Drummond announced that he would seek the office again shortly after Hunter resigned from the office unexpectedly in May.

Court papers filed Friday indicate that the federal government has agreed to dismiss without prejudice — meaning the government could move to file again — its lawsuit against Drummond, the Drummond Ranch LLC and Drummond Cattle LLC. The latter plaintiff was added to the list of defendants in October 2019.

The government declined to elaborate as to why the case was dismissed without prejudice other than to say it served “the ends of justice in this matter.”

As part of the settlement papers, both parties agreed to pay their own attorney fees, while Drummond, Drummond Ranch LLC and Drummond Cattle LLC all agreed not to pursue legal action against the federal government “for the filing or prosecution of this action.”