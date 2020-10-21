'Cannibals' lured victim to southeastern Oklahoma with the promise of free castration surgery, sheriff's office says

POTEAU — Two men were accused Wednesday in a criminal charge of performing an illegal castration on a volunteer at their cabin in the woods and then keeping the body parts in a freezer, possibly to eat later.

Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evan Gates, 42, were arrested Oct. 15 after going to a hospital in McAlester to try to visit the victim, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.

"I can't say it's cult activity," the sheriff told reporters. "It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country. It is borderline some type of activity. … We know there's a lot of rumors out there, but at this time there's no danger to the public."

The 28-year-old victim had flown from Virginia to Dallas and then was driven to the cabin in southeastern Oklahoma for the surgery, a sheriff's deputy reported in a court affidavit. The victim had made contact with Allen through a website while searching online about castrations and related terms.